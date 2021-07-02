Minister Hill Hosts Bilateral Meeting with Tourism Minister of Saudi Arabia  

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon Aubyn Hill, hosted a Jamaica-Saudi Arabia bilateral meeting focused on investments to foster economic growth and the creation of new jobs.

Minister Hill led the meeting with H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, Saudi Arabia, and his delegation, who were visiting the island for the UN World Tourism Organization 66TH Commission of the Americas, June 24-25.

Also, in the meeting were the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism; Mr Abdurahman Bakir, Vice President for Investment Attraction and Development, Ministry of Investment and Mr Hammad Al-Balawi, General Manager for Investment Management and Oversight in the Saudi Ministry of Tourism.

The wide-ranging discussion included the upcoming logistics centre, where The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been invited to become an anchor investor in the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA) – Jamaica’s logistics, freight, light industrial and technology campus.

In outlining the advantages of investing in Jamaica, Minister Hill noted the operational and service level experience that Jamaica has to offer, including the country’s nearshore location and similar time zone to the largest single worldwide market, the United States of America.

“Jamaica has one of the best ports in the world, and we are setting up the Special Economic Zone so that it links to the Port and the airport”, Minister Hill stated.

Among other issues explored were the US$3.5 billion corporatization and privatization of the National Water Commission as well as the Privatization and expansion of the Soapberry Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The Ministers committed to establishing a working group to discuss, agree and finalize a detailed approach to implement the key points of any future agreement.