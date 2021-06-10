Minister Grange says changes coming to Domestic Violence Act

Gender Minister Olivia Grange says a new definition of domestic violence, among other changes should be expected in the Domestic Violence Act.

The disclosure was made in House of Representatives, in her sectoral debate presentation on Tuesday.

Minister Grange said the new definition of domestic violence will not only entail physical violence, but also psychological, emotional and sexual violence.

“The effect of this important update will mean that for the first time, men or women who control their partners through threats, or by restricting their personal or financial freedom could face sanctions in the same way as those who are physically violent towards them,” Minister Grange stated.

She further stated that, “We will also widen the threshold to be met in obtaining protection orders from the court, to give greater protection to those who need the orders to keep abusers away,” she added.

Another change to the Act as outlined by Grange is that the penalty for breach in the protection order under the amended Act will move from $10,000 to $1,000,000.

“We are serious about ending domestic violence. The chief parliamentary counsel is preparing the amendments, which I expect to bring to this House before the end of June,” she expressed.

The Sexual Harassment Bill in the House of Representatives was also listed by the Joint Select Committee (JSC) as a section of the changes to be considered in the amendments. This was also highlighted during her presentation on Tuesday and detailed the following proposals.

“The report contains our recommendations following extensive consultations. When this Bill becomes the law, it will deal a blow to sexual harassment by bringing relief to victims, punishment to perpetrators, while acting as a deterrent to others,” she said.

“We know that members of the public are eager for the finalisation and implementation of anti-sexual harassment legislation. Therefore, I propose to begin the debate on the report and the amendments at the next sitting of the House,” Grange added.

“We anticipate that the passage of the anti-sexual harassment legislation and the amended Domestic Violence Act will lead to an increase in the reports of cases of abuse as victims who are now suffering in silence will be emboldened to make a complaint. I urge us, as a nation, to consider how we treat with any person who says that he/she has been a victim,” the Gender Minister stated.

However, the minister was quick to point out that the JSC will be strengthening policy initiatives, to provide greater protection to vulnerable women as the committee is aware that there are instances that will involve greater sensitivity, deeper examination of the claims and counter claims, in addition to legislative actions.

The Gender Minister also highlighted that the first national shelter for victims of gender-based violence was opened by the Government in 2020/21 and another improvement under the Act will see the opening of more shelters.

“In this financial year we continue work towards the opening of two regional shelters. We are also improving our helpline services to women and men who need assistance. We’ve recently received a toll-free number from Flow and we have recruited helpline specialists to ensure that the lines will be manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Grange stated.

Grange stressed that the ministry focuses on prevention through its sensitisation programmes that target both women and men and does not only respond to domestic abuse after it has already happened. She outlined that one such preventative programme includes the #MentorMe2020 Mentorship Programme for school-age boys, which is being led at Haile Selassie High and St Andrew Technical High Schools.

“This year we will also strengthen the Refocus Intervention programme that targets perpetrators of domestic violence who wish to change their behaviour,” said the Gender Minister.

