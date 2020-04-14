Minister Grange Pays Tribute to Gil Bailey

Jamaica News: “His contribution to the popularity of Reggae music in North America has been immense,” says the Minister of Culture, Gender,Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, as she paid tribute to the late broadcaster Gil Bailey.

Gil Bailey died in New York on April 13 (Monday).

Minister Grange said:

“Gil Bailey was personal friend and we worked together for several years to promote Jamaica and our music in North America. Gil became known as the godfather of New York Reggae radio, but when he just started out in the 1960s no one was playing Jamaican music on radio in America. He came along and changed that by introducing Reggae music to American radio audiences. His contribution to the popularity of Reggae music in North America has been immense.

I am truly saddened by his passing and remain grateful for the role he played in the development of Reggae music.

I extend sincerest condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

Source: JIS News