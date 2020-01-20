Minister Grange Mourns Outstanding Dancer, Barry Moncrieffe

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has expressed sadness at the passing of the dancer and choreographer, Barry Moncrieffe.

Minister Grange said he was “one of the finest male dancers we’ll ever see.”

In a tribute this evening, Minister Grange said:

“I am very sad to receive news of Barry Moncrieffe’s passing, only a few weeks after we celebrated his 78th birthday at the end of December.

Uncle Barry, as many of us called him, was one of the foremost figures in dance in Jamaica. He gave 55 years of unbroken service to the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica through various roles as dancer, choreographer and artistic director. He was a central figure in establishing and developing the artistic style and sustainability of the company.

Barry Moncrieffe also served as an outstanding dance teacher at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts; and has been a role model for and an inspiration to several of Jamaica’s outstanding dancers.

He was also involved in the fashion industry and was famous for mixing black, white and red to create stunning pieces.

Barry Moncrieffe served well and we will miss him. I offer sincerest condolences to his family, his friends and his colleagues.”

Barry Moncrieffe has been honoured with the Musgrave Silver award by the Institute of Jamaica and was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander.

 

Source: JIS News

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Domestic Tragedy – TiviTy Zeen
Domestic Tragedy – TiviTy Zeen
Tourism Ministry To Develop Cultural Events Into Products
Tourism Ministry To Develop Cultural Events Into Products
Mico Introduces Students To Microscience Education
Mico Introduces Students To Microscience Education
STATIN Reports 6.2 Per Cent 2019 Calendar Year Inflation
STATIN Reports 6.2 Per Cent 2019 Calendar Year Inflation
Minister Grange Mourns Outstanding Dancer, Barry Moncrieffe
Minister Grange Mourns Outstanding Dancer, Barry Moncrieffe
TAJ Implements Measures to Deal with Learner’s Licence Application Rush
TAJ Implements Measures to Deal with Learner’s Licence Application Rush
Jamaica To Boost Teaching of The Sciences
Jamaica To Boost Teaching of The Sciences
Labour Ministry on Recruitment Drive
Labour Ministry on Recruitment Drive
Tourism Minister Wants Jamaica Rum Festival Added to Offerings
Tourism Minister Wants Jamaica Rum Festival Added to Offerings

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....