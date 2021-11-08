Minister Olivia Grange Expresses Sadness at Death of UB40 Group Member

British Airways hosts singer Ali Campbell, keyboard player Mickey Virtue, "Astro" (Terence Wilson) at the British Airways exclusive VIP Lounge at Taste of Dubai on March 13, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Babsy Grange, has expressed sadness on learning of the passing of former member of the UB40 group, Terrence Wilson, otherwise known as Astro.

The band confirmed that Astro died after a short illness.

In a post to social media Minister Grange said: “Very sadly Astro has now joined the list of illustrious Reggae singers and musicians who have left us recently. The Minister noted that Astro “was an outstanding member of UB40 who contributed greatly to the heights attained by the group.”

UB40 formed in Birmingham in the late 1970s, and over the next three decades found success with hits including “Red Red Wine” and “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love.”

