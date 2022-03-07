Minister Calls For Removal Of Barriers To Women’s Empowerment

Minister Calls For Removal Of Barriers To Women’s Empowerment
Minister Calls For Removal Of Barriers To Women’s Empowerment

Jamaicans have been encouraged to help break the barriers to women’s empowerment and equality.

The call came from Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in an International Women’s Day message, read by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Denzil Thorpe, at a church service held on Sunday (March 6) at the Boulevard Baptist Church in Kingston.

International Women’s Day will be observed on March 8, under the theme ‘Breaking Barriers: Shaping a Sustainable Future’.

“If you find that you are holding any bias, if you find that you are holding on to old, outdated ideas about a woman’s place in the world, I urge you to make a change. Start by changing your mind first and then adjust your behaviour accordingly,” the Minister said.

She noted that that institutional and structural changes have been necessary and are still necessary to achieve gender equality.

“And we may have been working to make those changes, but the work is still not done,” the Minister said.

Miss Grange argued that there is a role for everyone in breaking the barriers in the way of women and girls.

“We all have a role in the movement to create real gender equality in our country. Real gender equality will translate into gains for all of us – women, men and children. Equality ensures that we all benefit from the skills, ideas and dreams of the whole of humanity,” she said.

Miss Grange pointed out that the Government will amend the laws this year to increase the punishment on perpetrators of violence against women.

However, she said that the laws alone cannot work, unless persons tell what they know to put the perpetrators away.

“Strengthening the laws is necessary, but the laws by themselves do not work unless we do our part by telling what we know and helping to put the perpetrators away,” she added.

“Will you become one of the champions who will report what you see and help to bring relief to victims and punishment to perpetrators? Will you demonstrate your willingness to be your sister’s keeper and report the domestic abuse that you know is happening?” the Minister asked.

She said that a confidential toll-free number has been established for victims of and people who know of gender-based violence, to help to get persons out of their situation.

 

WRITTEN BY: E. HARTMAN RECKORD
SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com