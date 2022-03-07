Minister Calls For Removal Of Barriers To Women’s Empowerment

Jamaicans have been encouraged to help break the barriers to women’s empowerment and equality.

The call came from Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in an International Women’s Day message, read by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Denzil Thorpe, at a church service held on Sunday (March 6) at the Boulevard Baptist Church in Kingston.

International Women’s Day will be observed on March 8, under the theme ‘Breaking Barriers: Shaping a Sustainable Future’.

“If you find that you are holding any bias, if you find that you are holding on to old, outdated ideas about a woman’s place in the world, I urge you to make a change. Start by changing your mind first and then adjust your behaviour accordingly,” the Minister said.

She noted that that institutional and structural changes have been necessary and are still necessary to achieve gender equality.

“And we may have been working to make those changes, but the work is still not done,” the Minister said.

Miss Grange argued that there is a role for everyone in breaking the barriers in the way of women and girls.

“We all have a role in the movement to create real gender equality in our country. Real gender equality will translate into gains for all of us – women, men and children. Equality ensures that we all benefit from the skills, ideas and dreams of the whole of humanity,” she said.

Miss Grange pointed out that the Government will amend the laws this year to increase the punishment on perpetrators of violence against women.

However, she said that the laws alone cannot work, unless persons tell what they know to put the perpetrators away.

“Strengthening the laws is necessary, but the laws by themselves do not work unless we do our part by telling what we know and helping to put the perpetrators away,” she added.

“Will you become one of the champions who will report what you see and help to bring relief to victims and punishment to perpetrators? Will you demonstrate your willingness to be your sister’s keeper and report the domestic abuse that you know is happening?” the Minister asked.

She said that a confidential toll-free number has been established for victims of and people who know of gender-based violence, to help to get persons out of their situation.