Minister Bartlett Expresses Appreciation to St. James Public Health Workers

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (left) expresses sincere appreciation to St. James Public Health Department staff and other healthcare workers for their commitment in going the extra mile to vaccinate the public against the coronavirus (COVID-19). Minister Bartlett lauded the workers as he visited the vaccination blitz site at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on Saturday, June 19, 2021. He underscored that healthcare workers have a crucial role to play in enabling quick recovery, not just of the tourism sector, but of the Jamaican economy overall.