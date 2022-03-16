Minimum Wage Advisory Commission To Increase Monitoring And Review

The Minimum Wage Advisory Commission will this year undertake constant monitoring and review of the circumstances under which a wage increase is desired.

This is part of the expanded role of the Commission under the Minimum Wage Act.

Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Ronald Robinson, in making the disclosure said that the entity, in its monitoring, will be looking at economic indicators, workplace conditions, and other things.

“On a timely basis, if we do believe that things have changed dramatically, it is within our remit to say to the Minister, in an advisory note, that this probably needs to be reviewed, et cetera,” he noted.

Dr. Robinson was addressing a recent press briefing hosted by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to announce an increase in the national minimum wage.

Effective April 1, the minimum wage will move from $7,000 to $9,000 per 40-hour work week.

There will also be an increase in the minimum wage for industrial security guards, which will move from $9,700 to $10,500 per 40-hour work week, along with accompanying allowances.

The minimum wage refers to the lowest wage permitted by law.

The Minimum Wage Advisory Commission advises the Minister on all matters relating to the national minimum wage and other minimum wages under the Minimum Wage Act.

It is also responsible for obtaining and recording information about wages and remuneration, conditions of work and other factors affecting the circumstances of employment.