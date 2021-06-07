‘Mini Me’ Charged with Arson, in St Catherine

The St Catherine North Police have arrested and charged 19-year-old Travaughn Rattigan, otherwise called ‘Mini Me’ with Arson, following an incident that occurred in Lluidas Vale, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Friday, June 4.

Reports by the Spanish Town police are that about 6:00 pm, the manager of a business establishment received information that the building was on fire.

He quickly made checks and discovered a gas pump at a section of the building on fire.

The manager was able to extinguish the blaze, but not before it caused damages estimated in the regions of over $200,000.

An investigation was carried out by the police which revealed that Rattigan, was the culprit who had earlier set the establishment on fire, and he was arrested and charged.

