Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo signs ‘$228.2m’ deal extension

Reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) two-time MVP Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has signed a contract extension worth a reported $228.2m – the richest in NBA history on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

The Antetokounmpo, 26, has agreed to a five-year deal totalling $228.2m beating the mark of $228m set by Houston Rockets guard James Harden in 2017.

It marks the latest chapter in the rise of Antetokounmpo, who was born in Athens to Nigerian immigrants and once earned money hawking watches, bags, and sunglasses as a street vendor.

He averaged 29.5 points per game in the 2019-2020 regular season and led the Bucks to the conference semi-finals, where they were upset by the Miami Heat in five games.

The Greek forward Antetokounmpo, who did not own a suit before he was drafted 15th overall by the Bucks in 2013, would have been eligible for free agency after the 2020-21 season if he had not signed.

His new contract permits him to opt-out of the deal after four years.

The Bucks finished top of the Eastern Conference last season, with the best record in the NBA, but were upset by the Miami Heat in the conference semi-finals during the play-offs.

Harden had two years, worth $59m, left on his previous deal when he signed a four-year $169m extension in 2017.

Antetokounmpo’s average annual salary of $45.6m also surpasses the mark of Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, who signed a five-year deal worth $206.8m with the former team the Oklahoma City Thunder, the equivalent of $41.4m per year.

The delayed 2020-21 NBA campaign, which has been reduced to 72 regular-season games because of the coronavirus pandemic, is set to begin on December 22.