“Miloo” Shot and Killed in Mount Salem, St James

26-year-old Sanue Lawson, otherwise called ‘ Miloo’ of Rose Heights in St James, was shot and killed in the community of Mount Salem.

Reports by the Mount Salem police are that about 8:30 pm, residents reported hearing explosions, and summoned them.

On their arrival to the location, Lawson was discovered lying in a pool of blood along the roadway, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed, and Lawson was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

