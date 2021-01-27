MILO Western Relays 2021 Canceled

What should have been the 43rd staging of the prestigious MILO Western Relays 2021, which was scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 13, has been canceled.

As a result of the track in Montego Bay being unusable, the 2019 and 2020 MILO Western Relays were held at the GC Foster College. This year’s meet would have also taken place at GC Foster College. The relocation exercise has been a back-breaking task for the organizers of the meet.

Meet organizer Ray Harvey announced that after an extensive examination of the current state of Covid-19 in the country and discussions with title sponsor MILO, the decision was taken to cancel this year’s staging of the meet, in the interest of the health and safety of all stakeholders.

Harvey said that it was a hard and painful decision to take but it was the right decision at this time. He looks forward to being able to stage the meet at its scheduled second Saturday of February in 2022. He also looks forward to staging the meet on the refurbished track at the home of MILO Western Relays – the Montego Bay Sports Complex in Catherine Hall.