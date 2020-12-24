Millrose Games Cancelled Due to COVID-19

The Millrose Games, the oldest and top annual international indoor track and field meet in The United States founded in 1908, has been cancelled for 2021, organizers said on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

The Millrose Games was due for its 114th edition on February 13, 2021. The meet, which was planned for the first time to be part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold, at the Armory Track & Field Center in New York.

It was one of the last top track meets held last year before the coronavirus pandemic caused postponements and cancellations.

The annual world tour of indoor meets starts on January 29 in Germany. It still includes one United States stop the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on February 6.

That means the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold will also lose the scoring opportunities in several events.

The Diamond League, the top outdoor international circuit, starts May 23, about a month later than usual.