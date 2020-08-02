Millions tune in for Reggae Sumfest virtual show

he Organiser of Reggae Sumfest Joe Bogdanovich is reporting that the festival’s online viewership topped three million

Reggae Sumfest  went virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed “A Taste of Sumfest”, the package  attracted  thousands of viewers across streaming platforms Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Bogdanovich  said the revised format was achieved in three weeks using an all-Jamaican team.

Bogdanovich said  estimated viewing was between 3,448,390 and 3,761,880 during the festival’s window over the July 24-26 weekend.

Additionally, the Reggae Sumfest YouTube channel recorded 275,000 unique viewers and got 18,000 new subscribers while its Instagram page had 393,631 visits and gained 47,400 new followers.

He noted that the positive  feedback on the production’s quality was overwhelming.

