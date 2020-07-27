Miller-Uibo Runs 10.98 And 21.98 And Bromell Clocks 9.90 in Clermont

Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo produced the other highlight of the meeting. The Bahamian sprinter stepped down to the 100m and smashed her PB in the heats with 11.03 before going even quicker in the final, stopping the clock at 10.98 (1.4m/s). She now becomes just the fourth woman in history to run sub-11 for 100m, sub-22 for 200m, and sub-49 for 400m.

Seventeen-year-old Tamari Davis was second in 11.15, just 0.02 shy of her PB, while Aleia Hobbs won the other final in 11.16.

Miller-Uibo was back in action in Clermont on Saturday, July 25, 2020, to contest the 200m. The world 400m silver medallist was level with 2018 NCAA 400m champion Lynna Irby and hurdles specialist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn at halfway, but, as is her style, pulled away in the final 50 metres to cross the line a comfortable winner in 21.98 (2.0m/s). Camacho-Quinn was second in a PB of 22.45, just 0.02 ahead of Irby.

2015 World 100m bronze medallist Trayvon Bromell ran his fastest time more than four years – a 9.90 clocking in Clermont on Friday, July 24, 2020 – was called ‘Back To The Track’.

Although every athlete has had to overcome challenges this year, the 2016 world indoor 60m champion’s journey back to the track this year has been more difficult than most.

After setting a world U20 record of 9.94 in 2014 the 24-year-old was touted as the next big thing in sprinting. He equalled his PB of 9.84 in 2016 and reached the Olympic final, despite running with an Achilles that was aggravated by a bone spur in his heel. But after crossing the line in the 4x100m final a few days later, he had to be taken off the track in a wheelchair.

With the rust blown off, at yesterday’s Back To The Track meet in Clermont Bromell went even faster, winning his heat in 9.90 (1.4m/s), the fourth-fastest time of his career, to finish comfortably ahead of world 200m champion Noah Lyles (10.04). Triple Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse won the second heat in 9.97 (1.9m/s).

Bromell opted against running the final, which Lyles won in a wind-assisted 9.93 (2.3m/s) from De Grasse’s 9.97.