Miller-Uibo clocks world-leading time 49.08 in 400m in Eugene

Defending Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo turned in another strong performance on the track over the weekend at the USATF Grand Prix, Oregon Relays on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Eugene.

The Bahamian sprint queen clocked a world lead of 49.08 seconds in the women’s 400-metres. Americans Lynna Irby, 50.28, and Jessica Beard, 50.38, were the runners-up.

Miller-Uibo is expected to contest the 200m at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, this summer. She currently holds the world world-leading time in the event with clocked 22.03 seconds at the Pure Athletics Track Meet earlier this month in Clermont, Florida.

