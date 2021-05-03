Miller-Uibo and Crourser wins NACAC indoor award

When the 2021 indoor athletics season concluded in early March, three new men’s world records had been set.

These included two of the oldest records on the books, both of which were eclipsed by athletes from the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) region.

American Ryan Crouser put down an all-time performance in the men’s shot put, going 22.82 metres on 24 January, at the American Track League in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

That bettered the 1989 mark of 22.66m from Randy Barnes.

Meanwhile, another American, Grant Holloway ran 7.29 seconds for the 60-metre hurdles on 24 February at the World Athletics Indoor Tour in Gallur, Madrid. That surpassed Colin Jackson’s 7.30, set in 1994.

The NACAC Sports Journalists Working Group was left with the daunting task of picking one of these two men as the most outstanding male athlete of the 2021 indoor season. Eventually, Crouser’s erasure of a 32-year-old mark got him the nod.

Reigning Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo was chosen as NACAC’s most outstanding female athlete. The Bahamian ended the indoor season as the world leader in the 400 with a national record run of 50.21 seconds.

Miller-Uibo was also impressive in the 200 metres, earning the second spot on the global list with a 22.40 clocking—also a Bahamas record.