Military Officers Charged

Jamaica News: Investigators from the Jamaica Constabulary Force Narcotics Division have charged the two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers who were arrested in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of ganja in Gutters, St. Elizabeth on Tuesday, October 13.

Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, Shooting with Intent, Possession and Dealing of Ganja, Taking Steps Preparatory to Export Ganja are:

39-year-old, Roan Mendez of a Kingston 10 address and

38-year-old, Robert Smith of Balaclava district, St. Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 9:30 p.m, a team comprising of members of the Narcotics and Westmoreland Divisions and assisted by members of the JDF, acting on intelligence, attempted to intercept a minivan in the area. However, the occupants of the vehicle fired upon the team and discarded a package as they attempted to flee.

The vehicle was eventually intercepted and the two men who were later confirmed to be JDF members were arrested, their licensed firearms, the ganja and the vehicle the men were traveling in were seized. The ganja weighed more than 1500lbs and had a street value of over JMD$6-million. The vehicle is a property of the JDF.

Following investigations and formal interviews, they were charged on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

They are scheduled to appear in the St. Elizabeth Parish Court on Friday, October 30, 2020.