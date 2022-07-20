Mikey Xodus Releases “Feels Like Magic” Single

Recording artiste Mikey Xodus sings from the heart about his relationship struggles, in his latest single “Feels Like Magic.” Produced by DonBass Music Production, the track was officially released on June 10, 2022.

“The song is about an on again and off again relationship between a committed man and a double minded woman, hence the emotional roller coaster of a sometimes ‘magic and tragic’ experience within the relationship,” the artiste explained.

Featuring a superstar lineup on the production, the producer Don T not only composed the track but also played the bass and keyboards. Other noted contributions include world renowned musicians Sly Dunbar on drums and Dean Fraser on saxophone. Song vocals were recorded by Hugh Campbell out of Studio Max Records and the song was mixed and mastered by Rohan Dwyer.

“The track has been getting very positive responses thus far. I received compliments saying it’s soothing, has great vocals and awesome production. My goal is for it to reach as many music lovers as possible; not only lovers of Reggae music but anyone who appreciates good music,” the artiste stated. The accompanying music video, which was directed by Bloozick Filmworks, conveys the song’s message through well-executed acting from the artiste and his leading lady.

Currently based in Atlanta, Georgia, the Clarendon native has been singing professionally since 1987.

“My style comes from my interpretation and the mood of a particular song that’s being worked on. I work passionately to deliver just the right combination of artistry and emotions in my music,” the artiste expressed.

His musical exploits over the years include the 2019 release of his debut album “No Illusion” that includes cover versions of Anne Murray’s ”You Needed Me” and Don Williams’ “I Believe In You.” He has also released a thrilling cover of Billy Ocean’s “Suddenly” and an original song titled ”Tell Me How You Want It.” Plans are currently in place to add to this catalogue, with new music in the works.

“I intend to continue producing Reggae classics. An EP is also in the makings,” the artiste revealed.

“Feels Like Magic” is currently available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.