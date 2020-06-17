Mike Henry is new Minister of Labour and Social Security

Mike Henry is the new Minister of Labour and Social Security. He replaces Shahine Robinson who died at the end of May.

The appointment of Mike Henry takes effect Thursday, June 18.

The announcement of Henry’s appointment came on the same day that Karl Samuda was named as Minister of Education Youth and Information. He has been carrying portfolio responsibilities for a year, but his title was Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth.

Mr Henry was previously Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Both Henry and Samuda are well past 70 years of age.

