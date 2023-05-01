Miguel Wealthy Keeping Busy with Feel Good Music and Performances

The Wealthy Don has been dropping hits after hits under his management’s Hewitt Entertainment record label since 2022 which has continued throughout 2023. From 2017, the Dancehall artiste has been blazing stages all over Jamaica, Europe and the Caribbean and buzzing across various media outlets around the world.
Miguel Wealthy started off the New Year with the release of “Mek Wi Dance” on January 27, 2023. It features the Billboard selector himself, Boom Boom, and as the name suggests is a dancing song for all. He followed it up with “Cock Up Yuh Bumpa”, a track with a Soca feel to it, which came out on April 7 just in time for carnival. “Blessings” came afterwards on the 11th to give his listeners a chance to “rest” and reflect on the important things in life.
Hewitt Entertainment, based in New York, held the Heroes Explosion stage show on Monday, October 17 (Heroes Day) in Manchester which catapulted his career further since it had a special performance by Sizzla Kalonji and Zip 103 FM’s ZJ Liquid as a guest DJ. This came after his successful birthday event at Boom Box Fridays on Red Hills Road, Kingston just 3 days prior. Earlier that day, Miguel Wealthy was featured in The Jamaica Star and on Connection Radio with hosts Kev + Kenni.
The Clarendon native is keeping active with several other performances under his belt, including the Suncity Radio High School DJ Competition at the Kellits High School in Clarendon on March 10, Morant Bay High School in St Thomas on March 21 then Central High in May Pen, Clarendon the next day. Miguel Wealthy was also a guest artiste on the party called Cubes JA, alongside living legend Bounty Killa, in his hometown of May Pen on April 7, and at Sizzla Kalonji’s birthday party in August Town, Kingston on April 17. On April 19, Miguel Wealthy was a performer at the Haynes Records Career Day event at the Robert Lightbourne High School in St Thomas and in Ocho Rios, St Ann on April 25. Upcoming shows will see him at Kingston’s Rollington Town Primary School for Colour Rain on April 29, hosting Back Road Mondays in May Pen on May 1 and the Crowning of Tamba D’Legend in Ocho Rios on June 10.
Miguel Wealthy is also a songwriter and a producer. The multi-talented artiste writes all his songs and comes up mostly with happy music based on his mood and the type of beat he’s writing to. He’s produced songs like “Never Deserve It”, “Bubble”, “Dutty Money” and “Caution”. Miguel Wealthy signed with Hewitt Entertainment in 2022 which he says improved his career by taking him from local to an international and onto another level. Next up for Miguel Wealthy is to put out the first of two planned EPs and he is also thinking of writing a movie.
For Hewitt Entertainment, Miguel Wealthy is their second signing with plans of signing maybe one more artiste. The record label and management company intends on becoming known worldwide and well established in the music business to the point where anyone hears the name they know exactly what the company is about. Together with Miguel Wealthythey plan to spread great music globally, tour more, drop new videos, produce new singles and EPs, open a new studio in Jamaica and leave a legacy for their families for years to come.
Radio stations in Jamaica such as Irie FM, Zip FM, Fame Fm, RJR, Suncity, Bridge FM and Roses FM have all included Miguel Wealthy’s songs in their rotation. Worldwide, DJs have been spinning his music, often times before its official release. Wzup Radio in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jairie Radio in New York, Arawak Radio, Imperial Voice Radio, Reggae Storm Radio and Connection Radio in Germany are just a few of them. Hits & Jams 94 FM in Guyana have added “Cock Up Yuh Bumpa” to its regular playlist while Europe-based Dancehall Ketch Up have come to interview Miguel Wealthyfor their vlog.
With Hewitt Entertainment welcoming the services of Lesley Hayles as PR and Booking Agent, rest assured that Miguel Wealthy will definitely be staying busy, as she and the team work together for one aim: to continuously bring only the best of Miguel Wealthy to the highest pinnacle of his career with feel good music for the uplifting of all his listeners worldwide.
Miguel Wealthy ft Boom Boom – “Mek Wi Dance” – Hewitt Entertainment
Miguel Wealthy ft. World Rhyme Up – “Cock Up Yuh Bumpa” – Hewitt Entertainment x Ruff Kut Productions
Miguel Wealthy – “Blessings” – Hewitt Entertainment
