“Mighty” of Mosquito Valley, Charged with Wounding

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Red Hills police in St Andrew, have arrested and charged one man with Wounding with Intent, following an incident on Padmore main road in Red Hills, last Sunday.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Jason Jackson, otherwise called ‘Mighty’, a higgler of Mosquito Valley community, in Red Hills.

Reports are that about 1:30 pm, Jackson and another man left the community to view a motorcycle, which the other man intended to purchase.

On reaching a certain distance, Jackson reportedly brandished a handgun and shot the other man, who managed to run from the scene and escaped.

He was later assisted to hospital, and a report made to the police.

Following an investigation, Jackson was taken into custody, and subsequently charged.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....