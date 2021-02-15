“Mighty” of Mosquito Valley, Charged with Wounding

The Red Hills police in St Andrew, have arrested and charged one man with Wounding with Intent, following an incident on Padmore main road in Red Hills, last Sunday.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Jason Jackson, otherwise called ‘Mighty’, a higgler of Mosquito Valley community, in Red Hills.

Reports are that about 1:30 pm, Jackson and another man left the community to view a motorcycle, which the other man intended to purchase.

On reaching a certain distance, Jackson reportedly brandished a handgun and shot the other man, who managed to run from the scene and escaped.

He was later assisted to hospital, and a report made to the police.

Following an investigation, Jackson was taken into custody, and subsequently charged.