Mid-Year Dancehall Review: From Koffee’s Grammy Win To Rygin King’s Shooting

We’ve reached mid-year and 2020 has been the kind of drink that doesn’t establish a flavor even after a few sips. Does festive suffice? Dreadful? How about the good ole Jamaican terminology, salt?

Let’s reflect on some of the main ingredients of this special 2020 concoction so you can decide.

The Good

2020 was touted as the year of grand vision and fulfilled purpose, and it actually started that way. Genre-bending artiste Koffee lifted national pride when she copped the Grammy award for Best Reggae Album for her 2019 EP Rapture. The win symbolized the first time a Jamaican female won in that category, and she was also the youngest to have earned the achievement.

Koffee’s peer, Lila Iké, also added to the Jamaican music library this year with her eclectic EP, The ExPerience. The seven-track project is the first from the Protoje-led InDiggNation camp since announcing a partnership with RCA and Six Course Records in April.

In May, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer made viral and cultural history when they brought soundclash to the online ‘Verzuz’ stage. The showcase bore increased streaming of their music, subsequent tour and recording opportunities, a rally for the reinstatement of their American work/travel documents, and more social media followers.

The deejays are also part of Kevin Downswell’s Stronger remix which adds to the collection of motivational songs released by local artists over the past three months to lift spirits amidst COVID-19.

Something else that delighted music enthusiasts was the release of Buju Banton’s Upside Down 2020 album on Friday, June 26.

Vybz Kartel also dropped, Of Dons & Divas, on that day, his second album this year following To Tanesha which he claimed, to the disbelief of many, had grossed $73 million Jamaican dollars since its release in January.

Kartel’s team also took delivery of his RIAA Plaque for Fever which was certified Gold in February.

He also happily welcomed the news that he would be a grandfather for the first time after it was revealed that his 15-year-old son Likkle Addi fathered a child with an 18-year-old woman.

Govana offered a successful first body of work in the form of H.A.M.A.N.T.S, in January, and then followed up with lyrical and visual treats in Convo Pt.1 and 2.

Jahmiel and Chronic Law went head-to-head with an exchange of diss tracks in April, after which the Great Man deejay released his second album REVAMP.

Five years in the making, Dre Island finally released his Now I Rise album in June.

Also, June manifested a catering business of Yanique ‘Curvy’ Diva, saw Jahvillani welcoming a child with Leah Tavares-Finson, and Spice taking a stand against racial injustice by joining protesters in Atlanta following George Floyd’s murder.

The Bad

The blackbird flying over 2020 is COVID-19. The virus made landfall in Jamaica in March, and has since indefinitely disrupted the entertainment industry because of the accompanying social restrictions. The pandemic turned Macka Diamond into a mango vendor and D’Angel to an actress and Only Fans member.

The period has also produced some COVID-clowns, including Elephant Man and Chronixx.

Death has accounted for some of the bad omens of 2020, as reggae lost three icons, Bob Andy (March), Millie Small, and producer Bobby Digital in May.

The tragic death of Bumpa, as she and her partner attempted a daring dance move in January, struck a nerve among the dancehall community and street dancers in Jamaica.

The deejay explained the reason for the drastic cut in Buzz, saying “Who dem try fi tief mi style dem, try tief mi plait, try tief mi twist. Watch di style pon stage and try wid it. See mi trim di hair now, mek dem cyaa do dis.”

Where the law was concerned, Foota Hype was released from ICE detention (to no fanfare), while Dexta Daps and Quada became acquainted with the jail cell.

Vybz Kartel’s appeal of his murder conviction failed, except for a minor reduction in his sentence. The Worl’ Boss is now confident he will find freedom via the UK Privy Council.

The Ugly

The eerie vibes magnified this weekend with the shooting of trap dancehall artiste Rygin King. The Montegonian is recovering in the hospital.

The spooky atmosphere of 2020 continues with allegations by a YouTuber that an envious Vybz Kartel put a hit out on Popcaan‘s life in 2016. Kartel has since shut down the allegation on his Instagram page. Popcaan, in the meantime, released the track, Friends Like These and the scripture-laden recording, Words of Wisdom, both addressing escaping death at the hands of two-faced people.

After Kartel lost his appeal in April, he was in a particularly sour mood on Instagram and beefed with almost anyone not affiliated with his Gaza clan, including Beenie Man, Intence, and the MVP trio of Alkaline, Jahmiel, and Mavado. Things came to a head when Aidonia expressed serious concern for the incarcerated deejay’s mental health.

Shenseea’s mom did not make it after being admitted to the hospital for a mild stroke and heart attack. The Blessed singer announced the passing of her mother on Thursday, which plunged the fraternity into mourning but forced her to address some ugly allegations from some twisted fans.

Dalton Harris may have had a valid rebuke of anti-gay culture in Jamaica but some say he “bad minded” Buju Banton on the eve of the release of his new album.

With six more months remaining until chapter 2021 starts, who knows what will happen next. As Bob Marley would say, “time alone, oh time will tell.”

Source: Dancehallmag