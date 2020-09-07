Michelle Obama on marriage: ‘I wanted to push Barack out of the window’

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Michelle Obama explained that at times she wanted to “push Barack out of the window” during the most recent episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast.

The former first lady, who will celebrate her 28th wedding anniversary with husband Barack Obama next month, spoke candidly about the up and downs of her marriage with guest Conan O’Brien.

“There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window. And I say that because it’s like, you’ve got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn’t mean you quit,” she said. “And these periods can last a long time. They can last years.”

She went on to say that people should view searching for a partner like assembling an all-star basketball team and that a person should ideally pick the absolute best person to be with.

“You want LeBron [James]. You don’t want the guy, third row on the bench, who didn’t make the team, but we often don’t think about that,” she said. “What you’re supposed to say is, ‘I have married LeBron. My version of LeBron.’”

The 56-year-old “Becoming” author also stressed the importance of giving yourself time to see the person you’re dating “in an array of situations.”

“There’s no magic way to make that happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen,” she said.

“You can’t Tinder your way into a long-term relationship,” she concluded.

 

Source: Page Six

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....