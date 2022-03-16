Michael Willie Missing, from St Catherine

Forty-seven-year-old Michael Willie otherwise called ‘Zulu’, of Gravel Heights, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Friday, March 04.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 8:30 a.m., Willie was last seen at home wearing a dark blue shirt, black jeans pants and black pants. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Michael Willie is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.