Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for basketball Hall of Fame induction

Michael Jordan will present When Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bryant’s family selected Jordan to present him at the May 15 ceremony at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, according to a statement from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The five-time NBA champion and the fourth all-time leading scorer in NBA history was elected to the Hall last April in his first year of eligibility — just months after Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a January 26, 2020 helicopter crash in Southern California.

Jordan tearfully spoke for more than 11 minutes at the memorial for Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles in February 2020.

The enshrinement ceremony is on May 15 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Bryant and the Hall of Fame Class of 2020, which includes players Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and 10-time WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings, was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jordan also will present Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, who led her team to three NCAA national championships and is the only person to ever win championships as a player, assistant coach and a head coach.

The ceremony will also honor coaches Rudy Tomjanovich, Barbara Stevens, and Eddie Sutton, who died in May, and Swiss basketball executive Patrick Baumann, who died in 2018.