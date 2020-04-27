MICHAEL JACKSON’S DAUGHTER PARIS FLASHES BETWEEN BREAST TATTOOS IN CLOSE-UP PHOTO

Asia’s most provocative luxury fashion magazine, L’Officiel Singapore, has shared the new cover of their upcoming issue on their verified Instagram account and revealed that the guest of this month is Michael Jackson’s beloved daughter, Paris Jackson.

As you can see in the photo below, Paris Jackson was wearing a black dress and holding a cute cat on her hands. Frankly, she was looking very attractive and fascinating in the cover pose. The photos were taken by a famous photographer, Alan Gelati.

Here’s what it captioned with this post:

Every dark cloud has a silver lining – and we sure hope your weekend has been as close to perfect as possible 🐱. Like all of us, the L’Officiel Singapore team worked from home in the last 3 weeks – and got creative like never before for the May 2020 issue.

The Creative Issue invites you to momentarily escape into a world of hand-drawn bag illustrations (@jaesukkim’s included!), a #WFH Polaroid shoot, kitschy fashion collages, Haute face paintings, and even a dreamy Van Gogh-inspired spread. Add color to your me-time with some of 2020’s top creative tie-ups, and arty collections that celebrate Picasso and more.

Read about F&B trailblazer @sarissa_dawn, who is thinking out of the box and pivoting her business during the pandemic. And of course: There is cover star @parisjackson, who reveals her creative processes, the humanitarian causes she holds dear, and her hopes for the future ✨.

Editor-in-Chief @1anlee • Photography Alan Gelati • Styling Deborah Ferguson • Creative direction Priscilla De Giorgi • Hair Peter Savic / No-Name Management • Makeup Francesca Tolo / Cloutier Remix • Manicure Barbara Warner.”

You can see the Instagram post right below.