“Mi Man” Shot to Death in Hampton St James

The St James police have commenced a probe into the death of a 30-year-old farmer, who was shot and killed by armed men outside his home in Hampton district, St James, on Sunday night, August 27.
The deceased has been identified as Kenardo Osbourne, otherwise called ‘Mi Man’ , of Plum Tree in Hampton district, also in St James.
Reports are that about 9:30pm, Osbourne walked from his house to his car which was parked outside, and was ambushed by armed men who opened fire hitting him multiple time.
The victim’s wife who was in the house at the time, overheard the gunshot and went to investigate. She then discovered Osbourne lying in a pool of blood, meters from his Toyota Corolla motor car, with multiple gunshot wounds.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and the scene later processed.