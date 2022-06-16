“Mi Did A Go Sell Di Phone and Buy Food,” Alleged Phone Thief Tells Cops

A man who told the police he stole another man’s phone to sell to satisfy his hunger was remanded in custody when he appeared in the St. James Parish Court yesterday.

The defendant, Peter Bernard is facing a charge of larceny from the person.

The court heard that on June 3 about 4:40 a.m., the complainant was sitting down at Sam Sharpe Square when Bernard approached him with a knife, grabbed his phone and walked away.

A search was conducted and Bernard was found hiding in bushes with the knife and the complainant’s phone.

Under caution, the accused man reportedly said to the officer, “A hungry mi did hungry..Mi did a go sell di phone and buy food..Mi naah work ya now.“

Bernard claimed in court that the complainant’s phone fell from his hand while he was sleeping, and that he intended to return it to him.

Her Honour Sasha Smith-Ashley, however, reminded him that he was found in the bushes with the complainant’s phone and told him not to waste the court’s time.

He was remanded in police custody until July 4.