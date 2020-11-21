Mexico moves to legalize ganja

Mexico has made a major step toward legalizing ganja

The country’s Senate has passed a bill allowing the cultivation and use of a limited amount of ganja. If passed the bill would also allow for the importation and export of ganja by holders of licences.

Aljazeera reported Friday that now the ganja legalization bill has passed the Senate, Mexico’s Congress would need to pass it for the bill to become law.

It would allow adults to possess up to 28 grams and cultivate up to four ganja plants. The Bill says 40 percent of licences for commercial cultivation would be reserved for rural and mountain people.

The mostly conservative country has been debating whether this would embolden the violent cartels that run Mexico’s illegal drug industry. Ganja is only a small part of that business.

