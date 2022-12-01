Mexico Beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 but Fall Short to Reach World Cup Last 16

Leave a Comment / By / December 1, 2022

Mexico Beat Saudi Arabia 2-1: Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium but agonisingly went out of the World Cup on goal difference on a night of incredible drama, both teams failed to advance to the knockout round.

With Argentina beating Poland 2-0 in Group C at Stadium 974 and Mexico leading by the same scoreline in the 94th minute, Gerardo Martino’s side needed one more goal to prevent them from going out according to Fifa’s fair play rule.

But Salem Al Dawsari’s injury-time consolation goal for Saudi Arabia sent the distraught Mexicans home anyway, leaving the Polish players to celebrate across the city.

Mexico had reached the round of 16 at the last seven World Cups, which was tied with Brazil for the longest current streak.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com