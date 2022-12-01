Mexico Beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 but Fall Short to Reach World Cup Last 16

Mexico Beat Saudi Arabia 2-1: Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium but agonisingly went out of the World Cup on goal difference on a night of incredible drama, both teams failed to advance to the knockout round.
With Argentina beating Poland 2-0 in Group C at Stadium 974 and Mexico leading by the same scoreline in the 94th minute, Gerardo Martino’s side needed one more goal to prevent them from going out according to Fifa’s fair play rule.
But Salem Al Dawsari’s injury-time consolation goal for Saudi Arabia sent the distraught Mexicans home anyway, leaving the Polish players to celebrate across the city.
Mexico had reached the round of 16 at the last seven World Cups, which was tied with Brazil for the longest current streak.