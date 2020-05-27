Mexican Charged for Security Officer’s Death

A 23-year-old man has been implicated and charged for the fatal shooting of a security guard in the parish last week.

The man, Azanie Coley, alias ‘Mexican’ of Breadnut Lane, Westmoreland, has been charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

It is being reported that shots were heard by residents at about 11:40am in the direction of the security guard’s house in the Love Lane community.

He was later found in the yard with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The police were summoned, and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He is identified as Brian Gray.

Following an investigation, Coley was arrested and later charged. His court date is being finalized, the police reported.

