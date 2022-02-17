Merchandiser Killed by Police in Portland

One man was shot and killed by the police during and alleged confrontation, in Fruitful Vale, Portland, on Tuesday, February, 15.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Dwayne Brooks, a merchandiser of Fruitful Vale, also in Portland.

Reports are that the police carried out an operation in the community when they were allegedly confronted by Brooks.

Brooks was allegedly shot and killed when he attacked the police.

The matter is now being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).