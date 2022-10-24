BROTHER STAB BROTHER IN HIS SLEEP, IN STONY HILL, ST. ANDREW

Mentally Ill Man Mobbed After Stabbing Man to Death in St Elizabeth

Leave a Comment / By / October 24, 2022

A mentally ill man accused of stabbing another man to death on Sunday night, has been admitted to hospital under police protection after being mobbed by residents in Balaclava, St Elizabeth.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Kevin Whyte, a resident of Grossmond in St Elizabeth.

According to a police report, Whyte was at a bar at 9:32 p.m. when he was stabbed by a man who is said to be mentally ill. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After being mobbed by Balaclava residents, the suspect was subsequently transported by police to the hospital.

