Mentally Ill Man Killed while Crossing Road in Hanover

An unidentified man died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle accident along the Kenilworth Main Road in Hanover, on Tuesday February 7.
Reports are that about 1:30pm, the unidentified male who is also said to be of unsound mind walked across the roadway, into the path of a BMW motor car which was being driven by a doctor who was travelling from the directions of Lucea towards Montego Bay, in St James.
The now deceased was hit by the vehicle and sustained severe head and body injuries.
The police were summoned and they discovered that the victim was killed on the spot.