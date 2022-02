Men Shot and Killed in Seaview Gardens

The Kingston police have not yet released the identity of the two men who were shot and killed by armed men, at a section of Seaview Gardens, on Thursday night, February 3.

The police reported that shortly after 9:30pm, the men were at a location in Seaview Gardens, when they were ambushed by armed men and shot multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded men were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.