Men Shot and Injured at Restaurant on Olympic Way

The St Andrew police have commenced a probe into the shooting and wounding of two men at a restaurant along Olympic Way in the parish on Thursday evening.

Reports are that about 4:30 pm, the men were inside the restaurant when men traveling onboard a motor vehicle drove up and opened fire hitting them.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both victims were rushed to hospital where they were treated and admitted in serious condition.

The double shooting follow Tuesday’s gun attack in the neighboring community of McKinley Drive, which left reggae icon Donald ‘Tabby Dismind’ Shaw and another man dead, and three other persons nursing gunshot wounds at hospital.