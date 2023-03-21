Men Shot along Winward Road, One Fatal

One man was shot and killed, and another shot and seriously injured along Windward Road, Kingston 2, on Friday, March 17.
Investigators say the deceased man who still remains unidentified is of dark complexion, slim built, about 5ft-10ins tall and had a bearded face.
He was clad in a blue t-shirt, grey jeans, black socks and a single blue and white Puma sneakers.
Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 2:15am, they were summoned to a location along Windward Road where gunshot were heard.
On reaching the location they discovered both men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and assisted them to hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other treated and admitted in serious condition.
Anyone with information that could assist the Elletson Road police are being asked to contact them at 876-928-4200.