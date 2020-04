Jamaica News: The narrator of a video, which has since gone viral, was picked up by police last night at his home after he was identified.

In the video several persons can be seen congregating on a street supposedly after the curfew began, and the man in custody is heard hurling expletives at the police and prime minister.

According to the police: the man was picked up at his home on Pencil Street in Arnette Gardens, Kingston.

In another viral video, police officers were captured arresting a peanut vendor in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew as he complained that he did not have a home.