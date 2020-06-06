Men from Teejay’s camp murdered

Another member of Dancehall Artiste Teejay’s camp has succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified only as Snow.

This, after two other members of the entertainer’s camp were murdered on Thursday.

The men, identified as 27-year-old Romario Wallen otherwise called “Grimmy” and Phillip Lewis otherwise called “Afro Man”, were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Rosalie Avenue in Kingston.

Following news of their deaths, Teejay and members of the Romeich entertainment label, took to social media to express their shock and sadness at the passing of both men.

Two other men, who were injured in the incident, were taken to hospital, where they were admitted.

The Police are investigating.