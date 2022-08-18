Men Fined For Carrying Knife

Two St. James men who were found in possession of knives in separate incidents were fined a total of $4,000 in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday.

Ricardo Harris and Fitzroy Salmon both pleaded guilty possession of an offensive weapon.

The allegations were not read in court, but on two separate occasions, the police were performing routine duties when they stopped and searched the men.

During the search, they were each found to have a brown-handled knife in their possession.

The presiding parish judge D. Bernard imposed a $2,000 fine or a 10-day jail sentence on each of them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com