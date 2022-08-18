Men Fined For Carrying Knife

Two St. James men who were found in possession of knives in separate incidents were fined a total of $4,000 in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday.

Ricardo Harris and Fitzroy Salmon both pleaded guilty possession of an offensive weapon.

The allegations were not read in court, but on two separate occasions, the police were performing routine duties when they stopped and searched the men.

During the search, they were each found to have a brown-handled knife in their possession.

The presiding parish judge D. Bernard imposed a $2,000 fine or a 10-day jail sentence on each of them.