Men Died at Hospital after Being Shot from Motorcycle in Soxam District, Hanover

The Lucea police in Hanover, have confirmed that two men who were shot from a motorcycle while returning from work in Soxam district, Hanover, have both died at hospital.
They have been identified as Nicholas Pinnock, of Caudwell district, and Denver Davis, of Rosemount in St James.
Reports are that about 5:30 pm, on Friday, both men who worked at a tourist attraction in Green Island, were returning home to Caudwell, when they were ambushed by gunmen along a section of Soxam main road.
The gunmen opened fire hitting both men, before escaping from the scene in a motor car.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, both men were discovered lying in a pool of blood beside the motorcycle, with multiple gunshot wounds.
They were taken to hospital where Pinnock was the first to be pronounced dead, and Davis succumb hours later after being admitted to intensive care.
The Area One Major Investigation Division has commenced a probe into this latest double murder.