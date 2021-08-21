Men Charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Burglary and Larceny

The St. Ann Police have charged two men following an incident at a hotel in Ocho Rios in the parish on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Burglary and Larceny are 49-year-old Michael South, a car washer of Wellside Crescent, Kingston 11 and 36-year-old Jermaine Anthony Johnson, otherwise called ‘X-Box’, of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11.

Reports are that about 11:00 p.m., the culprit entered the complainant’s room and stole a cellular phone valued at US $100.

On Wednesday, August 11, the cellular phone was tracked and found in the possession of South, who reported that he purchased the phone from Jermaine Johnson.

Both men were charged on Wednesday, August 18.

Their court date is being finalised.