Men Charged with Murder of Taxi Operator in Trelawny

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny ()McKoy’s News): Two men were arrested and charged for the murder of 68-year-old Karl Patrick Senior, who was shot and killed by gunmen on Wednesday, February 5.

The men being charged is 20-year-old Damion Griffiths otherwise called ” Likkle” who is unemployed, and 38-year-old Andre Humphrey otherwise called ” driver” who is a welder and taxi operator. They are both from East Red Dirt District, in Duncans Trelawny.

Reports by the Duncans police are that at 6:30 a.m., residents stumbled upon Senior’s body and summoned them. On their arrival, the body was seen lying face down, in a pool of blood, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both men are being charged with murder and conspiracy to murder. They are to appear in the Trelawny Parish Court on Thursday, February, Thursday 20.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Man Shot to Death, Another Shot and Injured, at May Pen Market
Man Shot to Death, Another Shot and Injured, at May Pen Market
Rambo Gunned Down in Greater Portmore
Rambo Gunned Down in Greater Portmore
St Ann Driver Killed on Llandovery Main Road
St Ann Driver Killed on Llandovery Main Road
Men Charged with Murder of Taxi Operator in Trelawny
Men Charged with Murder of Taxi Operator in Trelawny
Manchester Farmer Stabbed to Death by Another During Dispute with Bartender
Manchester Farmer Stabbed to Death by Another During Dispute with Bartender
Elderly Farmer Commits Suicide in St Elizabeth
Elderly Farmer Commits Suicide in St Elizabeth
English Based Senior Recycler Killed in Trelawny Crash
English Based Senior Recycler Killed in Trelawny Crash
Unidentified Pedal Cyclist Killed in Clarendon Crash
Unidentified Pedal Cyclist Killed in Clarendon Crash
Minor Held with Illegal Firearm in Mavis Bank, St Andrew
Minor Held with Illegal Firearm in Mavis Bank, St Andrew
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....