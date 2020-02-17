Men Charged with Murder of Taxi Operator in Trelawny

Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny ()McKoy’s News): Two men were arrested and charged for the murder of 68-year-old Karl Patrick Senior, who was shot and killed by gunmen on Wednesday, February 5.

The men being charged is 20-year-old Damion Griffiths otherwise called ” Likkle” who is unemployed, and 38-year-old Andre Humphrey otherwise called ” driver” who is a welder and taxi operator. They are both from East Red Dirt District, in Duncans Trelawny.

Reports by the Duncans police are that at 6:30 a.m., residents stumbled upon Senior’s body and summoned them. On their arrival, the body was seen lying face down, in a pool of blood, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both men are being charged with murder and conspiracy to murder. They are to appear in the Trelawny Parish Court on Thursday, February, Thursday 20.