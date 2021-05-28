Men Charged with Murder of Clarendon School Teacher, Remanded into Custody

Two men who were charged in connection with the murder of Clarendon school teacher, were remanded into custody when they appeared before the Clarendon Parish Court yesterday.

The accused men are 19-year-old Mario Headley, of Palmers Cross district, and his co-accused, 20-year-old Eladio Goulbourne, of Sandy Bay distict, both in Clarendon.

Both men appeared before the court for the murder of Clarendon school teacher Natalie Dawkins, who went missing from her community on Tuesday, March 30.

Dawkins who tought at the Four-Paths Primary and Junior High School, was discovered in a shallow grave, at a forestry area in Sandy Bay, Clarendon, on Thursday, April 8.

Following an intensive Investigation, both men who are said to be related, were arrested and subsequently charged with murder, abduction, burglary, Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and assault with intent to rape.