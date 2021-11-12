Men Charged with Murder of Clarendon School Teacher, Remanded into Custody

Million-dollar reward for teacher’s safe return
Million-dollar reward for teacher’s safe return

The two men who are charged with the March 30, murder of Clarendon school teacher, Natalie Dawkins, were remanded into custody when they appeared before the Clarendon Parish Court yesterday, November 11.

The accused men, 20-year-old Eladio Goulbourne of Sandy Bay district, and 19-year-old Mario Headley of Palmers Cross district, both in Clarendon, were remanded into custody to return to court on January 13, of 2022.

They are facing the court on charges of murder, abduction, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, assault with Intent to rape and burglary, committed against 44-year-old Dawkins, who taught at the Four Paths Primary and Junior High School in the parish.

The court heard that Mrs Dawkins went missing on Tuesday, March 30, and remains of her decomposed body found days later on Thursday, April 8, in Sandy Bay, Clarendon.

Following an investigation, both men were later arrested and charged.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com