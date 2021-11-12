Men Charged with Murder of Clarendon School Teacher, Remanded into Custody

The two men who are charged with the March 30, murder of Clarendon school teacher, Natalie Dawkins, were remanded into custody when they appeared before the Clarendon Parish Court yesterday, November 11.

The accused men, 20-year-old Eladio Goulbourne of Sandy Bay district, and 19-year-old Mario Headley of Palmers Cross district, both in Clarendon, were remanded into custody to return to court on January 13, of 2022.

They are facing the court on charges of murder, abduction, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, assault with Intent to rape and burglary, committed against 44-year-old Dawkins, who taught at the Four Paths Primary and Junior High School in the parish.

The court heard that Mrs Dawkins went missing on Tuesday, March 30, and remains of her decomposed body found days later on Thursday, April 8, in Sandy Bay, Clarendon.

Following an investigation, both men were later arrested and charged.