Men Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm

Two men have been arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident at a hospital on Monday, June 06.

Charged are 28-year-old Demar Thomas and 28-year-old Kashmar Forrester, otherwise called ‘Sha’, both of Kingsvalley, Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 6:30 a.m., Thomas and Forrester drove a Toyota Voxy motor car to bring an injured man to the hospital. The Police were summoned and on their arrival, investigations led to a search being conducted on the motor vehicle. During the search of the motor vehicle, a Smith and Wesson 40 calibre pistol was found on the floor of the vehicle.

Both men were arrested and subsequently charged following a question and answer session conducted on Friday, June 10.

Their court date is being finalised.