Men Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm

Firearm Seizure

Two men have been arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident at a hospital on Monday, June 06.

Charged are 28-year-old Demar Thomas and 28-year-old Kashmar Forrester, otherwise called ‘Sha’, both of Kingsvalley, Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 6:30 a.m., Thomas and Forrester drove a Toyota Voxy motor car to bring an injured man to the hospital. The Police were summoned and on their arrival, investigations led to a search being conducted on the motor vehicle. During the search of the motor vehicle, a Smith and Wesson 40 calibre pistol was found on the floor of the vehicle.

Both men were arrested and subsequently charged following a question and answer session conducted on Friday, June 10.

Their court date is being finalised.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com