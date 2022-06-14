Men Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Police assigned to the Half Way Tree Police Station seized one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition on Dumbarton Avenue, Kingston 10 on Thursday, June 02. Two men were arrested and charged in connection with the find.

Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition are 25-year-old Oshando Hylton, upholsterer of Hope River Street, Kintyre, Kingston 6, and 22-year-old Andre Lindsay, of Tambrine Tree, Kitson Town, St. Catherine.

Reports are that at about 10:35 p.m., officers responded to an assignment and both men were seen standing beside a motorcar, acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the lawmen. The men were subsequently accosted and searched; the vehicle was searched and the firearm along with the ammunition was found inside a food box on the back seat of the vehicle. They were consequently arrested and charged.

Their court date is being finalised.

