Men Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in Trelawny

Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition and Aiding and Abetting an Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition are 34-year-old Renardo Brown, a dispatcher and 29-year-old Barrington Seaton, a security guard both of Martha Brae, Trelawny following an incident at the Falmouth Fishing Beach in the parish on Wednesday, October 26.
Reports are that about 12:00 a.m., a team of officers went to the fishing beach to turn off a party; when they observed Brown with a bulge in his waistband. He was accosted and searched when one Tanfoglio 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds were taken from him.
Both men were taken into custody and charged however, their court dates are being finalized.