Men Charged with House Breaking and Larceny

Two men have been arrested and charged with House Breaking and Larceny following an incident in Dalentine Boulevard, Bushy Park, Linstead, St. Catherine on Wednesday June 15.

Charged are 21-year-old Jahvonie Simms otherwise called ‘Blacks’, and 20-year-old Curtel Lawes both of  Byndloss District, Linstead, St.  Catherine.

Reports are that about 1:00 p.m., the complainant securely locked his house and left for work. While he was at work, he was notified that his house was being broken into. The Police were summoned and upon their arrival, both Simms and Lawes were seen throwing items over the wall. Both men were arrested and later charged.

Their court date is being finalised.

